FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.

Airbnb stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

