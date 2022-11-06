FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Issued By William Blair

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Arista Networks Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

NYSE ANET opened at $131.07 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.