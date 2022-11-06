FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 96.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.