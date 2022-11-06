FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NOV Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NOV Price Performance

NOV Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $23.22 on Friday. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 774.26 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after purchasing an additional 532,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after buying an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

