FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

