FY2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.44.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.25. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Airbnb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

