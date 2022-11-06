FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlas Corp. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Atlas stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Atlas has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

