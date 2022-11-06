FY2022 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for BP in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $9.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.90. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.78) to GBX 560 ($6.47) in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

BP Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $33.92 on Friday. BP has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in BP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

