FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reduced by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($9.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.17) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.44 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of CRSP opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

