FY2022 EPS Estimates for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Lifted by William Blair

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CVRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.04) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.13). The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. CVRx has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $19.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CVRx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVRx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in CVRx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVRx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

