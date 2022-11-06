FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

ENPH opened at $282.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,428 shares of company stock worth $44,529,298. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

