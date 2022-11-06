FY2022 EPS Estimates for Envela Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Envela in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million.

Envela Trading Down 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.50 on Friday. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Envela in the second quarter worth about $71,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 44.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envela by 87.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 20.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.