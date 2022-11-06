FY2022 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Increased by Analyst

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.09). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of EVER opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $251.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $134,999. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 1.2% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 299,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 86.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

