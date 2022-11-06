FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Cut by Oppenheimer

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. Flowserve’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

