FY2022 EPS Estimates for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Cut by Analyst

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoPro in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoPro’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GoPro Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $764.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 49.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

