FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

HRMY opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $26,758,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $14,820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $14,544,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,221,345.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,221,345.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $4,017,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at $163,371,979.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,217 shares of company stock valued at $31,598,088. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.