FY2022 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Increased by Oppenheimer

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $346.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 34.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 10.2% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

