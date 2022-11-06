FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley dropped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in IMAX by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

