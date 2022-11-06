FY2022 EPS Estimates for OneSpan Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OSPN opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.78. OneSpan has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 96.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 349,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

