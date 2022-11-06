FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.48). The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PYXS opened at $1.53 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.09).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 229,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 424.7% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 573,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

