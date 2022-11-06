FY2022 EPS Estimates for Resideo Technologies, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Resideo Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Resideo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

