FY2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $11.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Shares of STNG stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

