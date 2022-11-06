FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Raised by William Blair

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

NYSE:SEE opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,208.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

