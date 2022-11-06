FY2022 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

