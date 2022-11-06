FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Decreased by Analyst

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($2.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.22). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Shift Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.03 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,543,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 463,218 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

