FY2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reduced by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

