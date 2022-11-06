FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut by Oppenheimer

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of CAKE opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

