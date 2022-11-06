FY2022 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Increased by Analyst

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $16.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.63. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2023 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $141.28 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,764.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

