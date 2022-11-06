FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fortinet, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of FTNT opened at $47.10 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 308.45% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

