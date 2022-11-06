FY2023 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.25.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.42 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.76 million and a P/E ratio of -42.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

