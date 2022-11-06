FY2023 EPS Estimates for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Lifted by DA Davidson

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 5.89%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $860.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

