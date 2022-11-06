FY2023 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 119.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares
In related news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
