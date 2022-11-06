FY2023 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 119.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

