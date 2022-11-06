FY2025 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Reduced by Analyst

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.98) per share.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Shares of KRTX opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $5,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $5,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,916,333 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

