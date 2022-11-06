Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $391.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $391.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $319.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.90. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $341.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $9,945,482. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.