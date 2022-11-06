Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $327.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
IT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.63.
Gartner Stock Performance
Gartner stock opened at $319.50 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $341.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.50 and a 200-day moving average of $274.90.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
