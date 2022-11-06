GBS (GBS) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GBS to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% GBS Competitors -1,513.18% -113.85% -24.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GBS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.85 GBS Competitors $1.08 billion $80.02 million 6.27

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GBS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GBS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GBS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS Competitors 776 3268 7460 170 2.60

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.53%. Given GBS’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GBS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

GBS rivals beat GBS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

