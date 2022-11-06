Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Getty Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Getty Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

GTY opened at $31.86 on Friday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $12,999,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 86.3% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.