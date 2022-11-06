Gladstone Land (LAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -196.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

