Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $116.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

