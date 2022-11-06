GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy Stock Down 7.0 %

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $542,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $67.53 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

