GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoodRx Stock Up 3.3 %

GDRX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.98. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5,493.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

