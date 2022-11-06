Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $19.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $988.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

