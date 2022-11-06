Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$31.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on GWO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$30.09 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$41.50. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market cap of C$28.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.92.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$9.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7587946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

