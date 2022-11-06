GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,430 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.53) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.55) to GBX 1,580 ($18.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.05) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($21.97) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,704 ($19.70).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,445.60 ($16.71) on Thursday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.09). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,576.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £58.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,268.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.31) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($49,292.17). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

