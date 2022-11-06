GXO Logistics (GXO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GXO opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $254,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $357,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

