H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $45.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in H World Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in H World Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in H World Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,115,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of HTHT opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H World Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

