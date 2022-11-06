Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY23 guidance at $2.60-2.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haemonetics stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

