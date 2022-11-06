Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HE opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

