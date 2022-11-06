Hayward Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hayward in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $28.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 49.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,609 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 72,909 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

