Head to Head Analysis: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Timberline Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.09 $8.03 million $0.14 11.07 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -4.00

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

28.8% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 8.02% 9.76% 5.61% Timberline Resources N/A -31.33% -30.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Resource presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 198.39%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Timberline Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

